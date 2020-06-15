PSD's Ciolacu: Testing by Bucharest General Mayor banned so that information be provided by only one source

Interim leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu on Monday stated that the Government banned the General Mayor of the Capital Capital from testing the population of COVID-19 so that the information will "always come from only one source", which is "a manipulation."

"First of all, why haven't these tests been done for three months? Does anyone know how many Romanians have been tested? Because a person can take more tests until it is clear whether they are negative or positive. We hear: "This is the number of tests that has been done." But how many people? Has the government ever come to explain to us why testing was banned by the General Mayor of the Capital City? It was only so that the information will only come from one source. But this is manipulation. I don't say that the reports are false, by the way in which the reporting is done and how they wrap up things shows that the government wishes all information to come from only one centre, which is a way to manipulate," Ciolacu told a press conference, at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD.He added that cases of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported two days after they were confirmed positive."I do not doubt the numbers, I doubt the way the figures are presented and the fact that at least Bucharest was not allowed to know certain information from elsewhere," the PSD leader said.