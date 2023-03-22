 
     
PSD's Ciolacu: There will definitely be rotation of PMs

Camera Deputaților
Marcel Ciolacu

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday said he is convinced that there will be a rotation of Romania's prime ministers, and the future government will function better.

"Definitely, there will be this rotation; it is a first in politics. It is something agreed upon under a political protocol. We have an agreement that has been known for a year and a half. I knew this, and so did Mr Ciuca, Mr Bolos, Mr Grindeanu, and everyone else (...) I am firmly convinced that the future government will work better than the incumbent one. I cannot find any fault with anything the incumbent government does," Ciolacu told Europa FM private broadcaster

According to Ciolacu, the rotation will be "very fast" and very smooth" and "will have, first of all, state reasons instead of political ones."

Ciolacu also said that he talks with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca every time after important meetings concerning Romania and added that this should be extended to the opposition leaders as well, told Agerpres.

