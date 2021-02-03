PSD's Ciolacu, to government: You will not privatize anything related to life and future of country

The repeal of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) law banning the sale of Romanian companies in the middle of a crisis is "the biggest economic crime", says the leader of the Social Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu.

"Citu [prime minister] - the seller of Romania! Repealing the PSD law by which we forbade the sale of Romanian companies in the middle of a crisis is the biggest economic crime! We will oppose this aberration in Parliament! And, if necessary, we will protest in the street, together with all Romanians who oppose the plundering of the state's most valuable assets," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He says that "no civilized country has sold its strategic companies for nothing when the market is down."

"Only Citu the Vendor wants to sell Romania by the piece for the profits of his friends! Their plan is clear. That is why they also recovered the Government the author of the failed attempt to privatize health. Do not play with fire! You will not privatize anything related to the life and the future of the country," concludes the PSD leader.