PSD's Ciolacu: We signed amendments that make it mandatory for at least 30pct of the candidates to be women.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced that he signed on Tuesday the amendments through which it becomes mandatory for a minimum 30pct of the candidates in all types of political elections in Romania to be women, told Agerpres.

He added that the changes supplement the provisions of the draft law on the establishment of a minimum 30pct representation quota in local elections and in the corporate management of public enterprises.

"Fair representation in elected political offices! Today, on Europe Day, I signed, together with all the PSD deputies and senators, the amendments that make it mandatory for at least 30pct of the candidates in all political elections in Romania to be women," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, Romania needs women's expertise through their presence in the echelons of all state powers.

"I would also like to thank Gabriela Firea for her tenacity and energy in promoting public policies for women and families with children in Romania," he concluded.