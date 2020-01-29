PSD's Ciolacu: We still need 5-6 more votes for motion; some MPs want to join

Interim leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday evening said the party needs 5-6 more votes for the planned censure motion to be adopted by the Parliament and claimed negotiations are ongoing with some MPs who consider joining the Social Democratic group.

"Nowhere in Europe, at this moment, no power dared to modify the electoral laws so close to the elections, regardless of what elections we are talking about. In this case we are talking about local elections. No one before during the 30 years of democracy in Romania, which is still a young democracy, dared to modify the electoral laws to their own benefit as the current government is doing right now. This is the most serious abuse of power. (...) Tomorrow we will submit the motion of censure (...) We still need 5-6 more votes at this point," Ciolacu told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.He also claimed negotiations are on with some MPs want to join the PSD group."There are some MPs with whom we are negotiating right now who want to join the PSD group. (...) I am optimistic about this censure motion's chances to pass," said Ciolacu.