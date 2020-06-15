PSD's Ciolacu: We'll have punctual alliances, at local level, with Pro Romania and ALDE

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Interim Chairman Marcel Ciolacu has stated on Monday that the county branches of the party decide by themselves whether they conclude alliances with Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) for the local elections.

When asked, after the PSD's National Executive Committee meeting, how many alliances will be concluded with Pro Romania and the ALDE for the local election, Ciolacu said: "Responses came from one third of the county organizations. Mr. Stanescu called on my colleagues for as many organizations as possible to send responses.""We will have punctual alliances, at local level, depending on the decisions of the county organisations. It is for the first time when this this happens in the party - the organisations decide by themselves," he mentioned.According to Ciolacu, the Bucharest branch is talking about such a left-wing alliance.