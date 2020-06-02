PSD's Ciolacu: Yellow gang wants to sell Romanian companies

Interim head of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday said Liberals want to sell Romanian companies and Social Democrats will stop them through a law that is about to be adopted by Parliament.

"They have no limit! They hired their relatives, hairdressers, waiters and grave-diggers at the helm of the state! They gave hundreds of millions of euros worth cannons in full pandemic through their affiliated companies! They sold the wood from our country's forests! They also sold the Romanians to work for other countries' farmers! And now they want to sell the Romanian companies, the only ones that we are left with! We warned 6 months ago that this yellow gang, which is extremely greedy, is trying to sell Romania piece by piece. PSD will never allow that the last pearls of the Romanian economy - CEC, Hidroelectrica or Nuclearelectrica be sold to foreigners! We will stop in Parliament the plunder that the Liberal politruks are planning!," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page.He added that a draft law already adopted by the Senate is now in Parliament forbidding the sell of any state-owned company for two years."Is there anyone who is still surprised that the Government opposes this law and issued a negative opinion on it?! For them, Romania and the Romanians' interests do not exist! PSD will fight till the end so that no company in which the state is the majority shareholder will be sold to foreigners," said Marcel Ciolacu.