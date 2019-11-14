PSD's Dancila: I expect light be shed and truth be learned regarding events of 10 August

Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday that she expects "light be shed" and truth be learned in respect to the events of 10 August 2018.

"Truth should always be the one to defeat lie. I have said every time that, regardless of how many lies were be said about me, about the PSD, I would continue to tell the truth. I expect light be shed and we learn the truth in respect to this event," Viorica Dancila told a news conference, when asked what she conveys to Romanians in respect to the events which took place on 10 August and whether she further believes that it was a coup d'etat.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday requested Interior Minister Marcel Vela to present a report, after the completion of the procedure regarding the declassification of the case related to the events of 10 August, so that the public opinion know the information. The Interior Minister mentioned that the procedure regarding the declassification of this case would be completed on Wednesday.