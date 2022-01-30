PSD's Dincu rates PSD-PNL governmental collaboration excellent

Defence Minister Vasile Dincu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) said on Sunday that there is "very good" collaboration between PSD and the National Liberal Party (PNL) inside the government and the governing coalition, adding that PNL stands a chance of proving "it will do what it did not in other governments of the past."

He added that "the engine and the steering wheel and not the horn" are very important in a "vehicle" of politics.

"I think that those who honk all day and try to be interesting and try to attack one minister or another are wrong, and they are people who, in principle, at some point, politics throws out of the system. I am for positive collaboration. I want to tell you that inside our government we have perfect collaboration and coordination between us; there is no difference in terms of where we come from, what party we belong to," Dincu told Prima TV private broadcaster.

Asked if he sees PSD cooperating with PNL beyond 2024, he replied: "For now, we are doing this exercise, which I believe will have long-term effects."

"We have a very good relationship inside - with small exceptions - with [PSD national chairman] Ciolacu, with Prime Minister Ciuca, and obviously Florin Citu also participates in that, even if, from time to time, he wants to differentiate himself, I think he knows what the needs are. I think we will have to increase a culture of collaboration, which does not really exist in politics; we have to understand our ideological specificity, but not demagogically. We position ourselves to the left, but we do not have to be the entire left; we have to design together the social component, just as we, the left, has to support the development component, or the (...) entrepreneurial component, because we are not fools either: we know that someone has to produce in this country," said Dincu.