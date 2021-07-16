PSD's Halici: PM Citu should immediately allocate funds for flood-stricken families

At a news conference on Friday, acting Chairman of the Vrancea Social Democratic Party (PSD) chapter MP Nicusor Halici urged Prime Minister Florin Citu to immediately provide public funds to support the local families affected by the June floods.

"Honorable Prime Minister Florin Citu, Vrancea County was severely affected by the floods that occurred in the first part of this year. Basically, Vrancea is one of the counties that have over 50 kilometres of county and communal roads damaged by flooding, and the households of over 100 Vrancea families were damaged or even destroyed. Given the context, I am urging for to immediate intervention and the provision of public funds to support the families of Vrancea severely affected by this year's floods. (...) Vrancea residents need to know that this government represents them and is with them. Their yards and houses are mired and mud. People have lost their property and their households are destroyed. You have promised openness and transparency, you have promised closeness to the people, now is the time to prove that was more than just promises," Halici said.

He asked the prime minister not to hold the people of Vrancea responsible for the political game within the National Liberal Party (PNL) and to provide the necessary funds to the local administrations, which need to step in to restore the road infrastructure destroyed by the latest floods."We hope that this delay is not revenge against the organisations that have declared their support for one of your opponents in the race for PNL presidency. Punish them differently and leave the people of Vrancea out of this political game. (...) The people of Vrancea do not participate in the PNL congress convention this September. The mayors of Vrancea need funding to be able to start repair work on the local infrastructure destroyed or damaged by floods. Promises and the distribution of funds along party lines are immoral, and given the current circumstances it is even a criminal attitude. Belonging to other party than PNL or even a different internal camp for the September congress convention cannot and should not be a criterion for the non-distribution of the amounts that these settlements so badly need," said Halici.He voiced confidence that the prime minister will show speed and compassion, because politics must always be at the service of the citizens.