PSD's Manole says all election-related decisions should be taken by consensus at dialogue table

Social Democratic Party (PSD) MP Florin Manole said on Thursday that it was important for all decisions related to this year's elections to be taken by consensus, at a cross-party dialogue table where civil society would also sit.

"Everything that should be done in connection with the elections during this period, for this year, is important to be done by consensus and to be done at a cross-party dialogue table where civil society can also sit. Looking at the model of legislative changes that have taken place since the elections to the European Parliament and that have been made by consensus and with the participation of the civil society, I think we have a model of dialogue for this year as well. Moreover, in addition to that example we also need public health experts," Manole told a virtual debate on holding elections during a pandemic in the scenarios of political parties organised by Expert Forum.He called for the mobilisation of the government and specialist bodies, such as the Standing Electoral Authority, as soon as possible and for openness to dialogue on their part towards the civil society and experts for the drawing up of a set of rules regarding organisation at polling stations.In his opinion, during the canvassing, the online activity will be more intense, but we must not forget the citizens who do not have access to technology.