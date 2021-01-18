PSD's Rafila: We will definitely be wearing masks this year, giving it up will be a technical decision

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Deputy, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Monday that we will most definitely be wearing masks this year, and giving it up will be a "technical decision" and will be based on scientific studies.

"Giving up the mask will be a technical decision, after all. Meaning that giving it up will be based on scientific studies, made by international organisms, for example the European Center for Disease Center, there will be a position on behalf of the European Union which will take into account the vaccination coverage of each member state and the situation at the EU level. I cannot give a term of when we will give up the mask, but if this objective, of a vaccination coverage of 70% will be realized, then most certain the mask usage will enter the discussion of specialists and there will be recommendations, according to each state, that will be adopted," Rafila said in a press conference, at PSD's Headquarters, asked about when the masks will no longer be used.

Asked if he agrees with Dr. Adrian Streinu-Cercel, according to whom we will be wearing the masks for another two years, Rafila said: "I do not like these predictions that are based on what we believe, rather than studies. Once the EU population will be immunized, there will be studies which will recommend prolonging the mask usage or shortening the mask usage interval. We will definitely be wearing a mask this year.