PSD's Romascanu: We demand Gov't to come up with recovery plan; we need to declare a state of agricultural disaster

PSD's (Social Democratic Party) spokesman Lucian Romascanu on Friday asked the Government to come up with an economic recovery plan as soon as possible and also to declare a state of agricultural disaster, in the context in which "there is a drought that we haven't had for years."

"All we here when it comes to the economic recovery are promises. And the worst thing that Minister Citu did in his statements was to promise an economic recovery plan after the termination of the state of emergency. The companies, the people need to know the Government's plans now, and an economic strategy needs to be made public immediately. Romania is the last country that doesn't have an economic recovery plan yet. (...) We demand the Government to come with an economic recovery immediately, there can be no delay," Romascanu said in a press statement published on PSD's Facebook page.He added that a big problem in the recent time is the furlough because, while the deadlines for the payments were very tight, "there are more than 600,000 requests that haven't been complied with until this day.""The most sensitive field is agriculture. As we know, we have a drought that we haven't seen for years, and not just in Romania, but in the entire world. Unfortunately, all the measures proposed by the PSD have been ignored by the Government. The subsidy for diesel hasn't been paid yet and there is no water in the irrigation networks. It's time for the Government to declare a state of agricultural disaster and to take measures as soon as possible," said Romascanu.In a different line of thought, PSD's spokesman said after May 15 Romanians will be forced to wear protective masks, but it's not clear yet if we are going to provide these masks for them or not.