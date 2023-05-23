Public Health Institute: 139 people vaccinated in the past week.

A number of 139 people were vaccinated against COVID in the week of May 15 - 21, of which 105 with Pfizer Omicron adapted to the new strains of coronavirus, the administration of which began on November 28, 2022, told Agerpres.

According to the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases within the National Institute of Public Health, 34 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were administered.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,922,695 doses of the anti-COVID vaccine have been administered.

A number of 8,131,067 people received the complete scheme, and 2,668,542 were immunized with the third dose.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,103 side effects to the anti-COVID vaccines recorded, 2,247 of local type and 17,856 systemic.