Public Health Institute posts 14 SARS-CoV-2 sequences for last week

The National Institute of Public Health on Tuesday informed that, in the week of December 12-18, 14 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 were reported in which the Omicron variant was detected.

According to the INSP, until December 18, 9,760 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed, told Agerpres.

Of these, the BA.2 subvariant was detected in 3,246 (34%) cases.

Among the reports from last week, in no case was the BA.4 subvariant detected, and in 4 cases there was the BA.5 subvariant detected.

To date, the BA.5 subvariant has been detected in 3,330 cases (34%).

According to the INSP, until December 18, a number of 18,190 sequences were reported to the INSP-CNSCBT.

The 14 sequences last week were reported by INCDMM Cantacuzino.