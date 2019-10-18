 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Queen Mother Helen's coffin placed in Archdiocesan Cathedral of Curtea de Arges

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Regina elena casa regala

The coffin with the remains of Queen Mother Helen was placed on Friday in the historical Archdiocesan and Royal Cathedral of Curtea de Arges.

The funeral procession from Bucharest stopped in front of the new cathedral, where dozens of people were waiting, including local officials. The Royal Family and the officials then followed the coffin on foot to the old cathedral founded by Neagoe Basarab.

Eight servicemen from the 33rd Mountain Battalion Posada stationed in Curtea de Arges carried the coffin from the car in the old cathedral and placed it on the bier, with the wooden cross, the banner of the Queen Mother and a white flower wreath.

After a private moment, the public was allowed to enter the cathedral and pay their respects to the Queen.

On Saturday, at 13:00 hrs, the re-burial ceremony will take place in the new Royal Necropolis from the Archdiocesan Cathedral of Curtea de Arges.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.