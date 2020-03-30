Raed Arafat: Medical staff cannot refuse secondment or delegation to another medical facility

The head of the Department for Emergency Situation, secretary of state Raed Arafat, on Sunday evening informed a new order was issued providing that, during the state of emergency, the medical staff cannot refuse secondment or delegation to another medical facility, if such secondment or delegation is needed.

"(...) Starting with the date of this order, the specialized medical staff, the primary care physicians, specialist physicians or the medical interns, the auxiliary health personnel and the health personnel with university studies (chemists, biologists, biochemists, physicists, pharmacists and balneo-physio-physiotherapists), who are employees of the public healthcare units, may be seconded or relocated to another public health unit suffering from a major personnel deficit. During the state of emergency, the aforementioned personnel cannot refuse the secondment or delegation ordered according to the preceding paragraph," said Raed Arafat.He also explained the conditions under which the secondment or delegation of the medical staff will be done."If the delegation or secondment is done in a different locality than the one of the domicile, the administrative-territorial units or the healthcare unit where the person is being sent has the obligation to ensure the respective person's accommodation and food. Such relocation within the same county is done or arranged by order of the prefect, at the proposal of the Public Health Department," specified Arafat.