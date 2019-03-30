Raed Arafat: This year we'll start taking over SMURD civil services under ISU

Head of the Department for Emergency Situations within the Interior Ministry dr. Raed Arafat said in Targu Mures on Sunday that this year the procedure for taking over the SMURD civil services by the Inspectorates for Emergency Situations will begin if the draft law also clears the Senate according to Agerpres.

"The civil teams are in five counties, and these teams were setup before the law that came out, the Health law back then, and were teams funded by town halls for staff and from the state budget for fuel and sanitary materials. In the past two years we started having pressures from town halls as they cannot support these teams anymore. (...) After an assessment, the only solution was to take over these teams at the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. A legislative proposal came in, it was endorsed (...) It was unanimously voted in the Chamber of Deputies and it is going to pass the Senate, where I hope there will be no problem. This means that this year we'll start the takeover procedure," Raed Arafat said at the inauguration of the new ISU Mures office, hosted by the Azomures plant platform.