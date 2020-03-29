Rafila: We will most probably exceed 2000 cases Monday; scenario 4 to start

President of the Microbiology Society, Alexandru Rafila, stated that it's possible that the figure of 2,000 confirmed coronavirus cases be exceeded on Monday, context in which the level 4 alert will be started.

"I don't want us to induce a state of panic, because we have no reasons. (...) We must act as such to limit the transmission of this disease. On the other hand, the new cases that appear are in an expected trend that will make it that tomorrow, most probably, we will exceed that figure of nearly 2,000 cases which is considered the threshold for the level 4 alert. (...) If we have 1,760 cases, it's probably that tomorrow, at the latest the day after tomorrow - at the latest it will be Tuesday, but most probably Monday - given that we had 300 new cases today (...) it's a matter we must take ass such and prepare with hospitals so that we can receive patients in graver states and think of a solution for those coming in with light variants or are asymptomatic be treated either at home or in dedicated spaces," said, on Sunday, Rafila, at private broadcaster Digi 24.He emphasized that the emergency is treating patients outside hospitals so that they are not overcrowded.Rafila said that 80 pct of those diagnosed have light or medium variants and 20 pct - graver or critical variants.