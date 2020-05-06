Railway between airport, North Train Station, ready at end-August

Minister of Youth and Sports Ionut Stroe was impressed by the railway that will connect the North Train Station with the "Henri Coanda" Airport, which "will take Bucharest into the 21st century", declaring on Wednesday for AGERPRES that the works will be completed at the end of August.

"Today, together with Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, and with Gica Popescu, I paid a visit to the 'Aurel Vlaicu' Airport and to the railway line that will connect the North Train Station with the 'Henri Coanda' Airport. At Baneasa everything is in order, under working, but the railway is impressive. More than the occasion of a very good organization, I am impressed by its subsequent general utility, because this investment will finally bring Bucharest into the 21st century. To link the airport to the station is, from my point of view, a sign of European social normalcy, so useful, so necessary. At the end of August, more exactly on August 26, it will be completed," Stroe told AGERPRES.

He specified that the train line will be used after the EURO 2020 by the people living in the localities from the North of Bucharest who will be able to reach the capital city by train in just 10 minutes.

Bucharest will host three Group C matches and one in the round of 16 on the National Arena. The Romanian national team will play at least two games in Bucharest if it qualifies for the League of Nations after the playoff.