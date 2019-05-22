 
     
Raluca Olaru, Croatian Darija Jurak qualify for quarterfinals of doubles event in Strasbourg

Raluca Olaru

Tennis players Raluca Olaru (Romania) and Darija Jurak (Croatia), seeds no. 4, on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the WTA tournament in Strasbourg (France), with total prizes of 250,000 euro, after defeating the pair Okasana Kalasnikova (Georgia)/Liudmila Kicenok (Ukraine), 6-4, 6-3.


Olaru and Jurak already won a cheque worth 1,468 euro and 60 WTA points.

In the quarter finals, Olaru and Jurak will meet French Amandine Hesse/Armony Han, who came from qualifications and who eliminated the pair made up of Giuliana Olmos (Mexico)/Maria Sanchez (US), 6-4, 6-4.

