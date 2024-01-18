RCA third party liability policy to be set at reference rate for over-16t vehicles (employers' assn)

The management of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF), officials of haulage employers' associations and trade unions on Wednesday evening agreed that the RCA thrid party liability policy insurance for vehicles exceeding 16 tonnes should be concluded at the reference rate in compliance with Law 132/2017, and also to amend legislation to allow the suspension of the policy for the time the vehicle is parked for various reasons.

"Following the discussions held last night, attended by ASF Chairman Alexandru Petrescu and Vice Chairman Sorin Mititelu, and by COTAR, APTE, APULUM, UNTRR, and FORT on behalf of hauliers, it was agreed that the value of RCA policies for vehicles over 16 tonnes be set at the reference rate under Law 132 bonus - malus, so that those in the B2 - B8 risk category may pay for an RCA policy much lower than the reference rate," Chairman of the Confederation of Romania's Haulage Employers' Association (COTAR) Vasile Stefanescu told AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to him, talks will continue in the coming days for all categories of haulage, "so as to stop the unjustified enormous fees for RCA policies."

"At the same time, the ministries involved will urgently meet to issue rules for Law 132/2017 regarding the suspension of policies while the vehicle is parked for various reasons. In our opinion and according to all our communication from previous years, these could have been solved by the former ASF Council, by the former deputy chairman of the Insurance sector, Cristian Rosu. It seems that no one will answer civilly or criminally for the bankruptcy/theft of the two insurance companies, as the only payer will be the Romanian citizen mandated to buy the RCA policy under Law 132/2017 , without having a guarantee for compensation in case of an accident, with the only remaining support in courts."