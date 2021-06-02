RCW, the first major public event organized in Romania this year, debuts in Iasi

Iasi becomes this week the capital of Romanian fashion and creative industry, on the occasion of the Romanian Creative Week (RCW) festival, this being the first big event with an audience organized in Romania in 2021.

RCW is organized by the Federation of Employers in Creative Industries (FEPIC) and offers concerts, fashion festivals, film, visual arts and architecture, as well as contests, fairs, exhibitions, conferences, workshops, art, creativity and fun being the focus of the event.

"Creative industries are generally considered cultural and creative industries and are considered throughout Europe as being those copyright industries. Creative industries are important because they have an important added value. It can mean a leu, it can mean nothing but it can mean tens and tens of millions, starting with blockchain, which means a market of trillions of dollars in bitcoins: art, press, press publishers, film editors, music, clothing design are parts, sections, of the creative industries. Our hope is for Iasi to be an engine of the creative industries. We have a tradition in organizing Romania Fashion Week. Iasi has always been the capital of fashion. I think 85% of the designers who are still on the market were launched in one of the editions of Romanian Fashion Week. Now, because the world is changing, is getting better, it was natural to go to the next level, to go between the parent dimension of fashion and, which are the creative industries," said Mihai Lupu, general director of the Federation of Employers in Creative Industries.

From Tuesday to Sunday, Iasi will host the Romanian Fashion Week, Architecture, Musicalling, Expo (in)Between, Moldova Film Festival, Visual Arts, House of influencers, VegFest and others.