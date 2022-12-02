 
     
Rd 148,800 persons have crossed Romanian borders on 1 December

mediafax.ro
control vama politie de frontiera

Rd 148,800 persons, Romanian citizens and foreigners, with more than 44,400 means of transport carried out the control formalities (both in the direction of entry and exit), on the 1st of December, through the border points countrywide, informs the Romanian Police General Inspectorate on Friday.

On the inbound there were 66,918 people, of which 7,766 were Ukrainian citizens (down by 0.24% compared to the previous day). In fact, starting on February 10, at the national level, 2,961,316 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

As regards the specific activities, in the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border", the border police detected, on 1 December, 36 illegal deeds (17 crimes and 19 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian citizens and foreign nationals.

The contravention fines applied amount to over 7,600 RON and assets worth approximately 6,000 RON were confiscated.

According to the IGPF, on 1 December, 15 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 8 Romanian citizens were denied to leave for various legal reasons.AGERPRES

