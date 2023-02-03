Recently launched online platform for criminal record certificates issuance registers 14,314 new accounts

Users of the platform for the online issuance of criminal record certificates created 14,314 new accounts in the first 48 hours since the platform became operational, told Agerpres.

"In the first 48 hours after the actual launch of the platform meant for the online issuance of criminal record certificates, 14,314 new accounts have been created in the hub of the Ministry of Interior. Thus, 12,137 of these accounts were validated through ghiseul.ro and 271 citizens went to the police units for the validation of the accounts," informs a press release of the Ministry of Interior (MAI) sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

According to the MAI, 9,776 criminal record certificates were generated through the online platform.