 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Recital and screenings of documentary films at Dinu Lipatti House of Arts on Bucharest Days

casa-artelor-dinu-lipatti.business.site
Casa Artelor Dinu Lipatti

The 4th edition of Bucharest Days at the Dinu Lipatti House of Arts will take place, Friday and Saturday, between 19:00 and 21:00 hrs, the event being dedicated to exceptional personalities of the Capital's culture, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The event will start with the extraordinary recital "Tribute to Dinu Lipatti" performed by pianist Viniciu Moroianu on Friday, starting at 19:00 hrs.

The evening will end with the screening of the film "Lipatti, The Last Recital" by Philippe Roger. The film is dedicated to the recital that the great pianist held on September 16, 1950 at the Besancon Festival.

On Saturday, also from 19:00 hrs., the first edition of the "Memory of Romanian Culture" Program will take place, an event presented by TV producer Marilena Rotaru. The public will have the opportunity to watch the documentary films "Amurgul unui carturar": (The twilight of a scholar) - Barbu Brezianu" and "Eterna bucurie-i frumusetea" (Beauty Is Eternal Joy) - Margareta Sterian", both signed by Marilena Rotaru.

The outdoor exhibition "Bucharest Days - The Bucharest of Classical Music" can also be visited during the two days.

The concept of the Bucharest Days event at the Dinu Lipatti House of Arts belongs to the pianist and director Alice Barb, the founding director of the institution.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.