Reduced visibility due to fog on many roads in the country, but also on motorways

The Infotrafic Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police informed that, on Monday morning, the fog reduces visibility below 200 meters, in some places even below 50 meters, on many roads in the country, but also on the A1 Bucharest - Pitesti, A2 Bucharest - Constanta and A3 Bucharest motorways .

Drivers are advised to properly use the lights in their vehicles, avoid stopping in traffic lanes, reduce speed and increase the safety distance between vehicles. The police advise drivers to avoid risky maneuvers in low visibility conditions.AGERPRES

