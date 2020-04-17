Reopening Romania's economy to be done gradually

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that reopening Romania's economy will be done gradually, depending on the epidemiological context.

"We will make all decisions according to the developments in the epidemic and, to be honest, there are no 100-percent certain forecasts. There are forecasts which, of course, are based on a series of hypotheses and which are based on a very large quantity of information. On the other hand, they are not 100 percent sure and we are ready to make decisions based on the developments in the epidemic. Certainly, we are preparing for a return to normalcy. This return to normalcy I do not think will happen at once. The measures we will take will be gradual, depending on the data we have and the risk that there will be regarding the spread of the virus. We are also preparing a raft of measures to protect the citizens even after returning to normalcy. We will certainly reopen business where the risks of spreading the epidemic will be very low. This reopening of the economy will also be gradual. I do not think we will be able to give way to reopen all the businesses that are closed today," Orban told Digi 24 private broadcaster on Thursday evening.He underlined that the government is preparing a raft of measures to help economy to reopen, to help companies and to support the citizens so that they can resume their activity in as many businesses as possible, or find other jobs with companies who will demand workforce.Orban mentioned that, from the data he has, the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic in Romania will most likely be between May 1 and 5.