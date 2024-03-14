Representatives of state authorities are also drug users and traffickers, AUR EP candidate Piperea says

Lawyer Gheorghe Piperea, Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) candidate in the European Parliament elections, said on Thursday in southern Craiova that in Romania the drug phenomenon has become extremely dangerous for children, because it is so much out of control tht policemen, representatives of secret services, prosecutors, judges are also drug users and traffickers.

"The year 2024 is crucial for the existence of Romania, for the existence of the rule of law, for the existence of democracy. Our child, whether he is 7 years old, 12 years old or 16 years old, is a consumer of goods and services. Besides what he buys with our card every day, our child consumes ideology. But unfortunately our child also consumes pills, drugs. Nowadays, there are social networks that are no longer embarrassed to advertise pills and drugs, to make discussion groups and drug dealing, from quality weed up, from 2 RON pills to opioids, to very dangerous drugs. It's something that the current supposedly stable power has gotten so far out of hand that currently, almost every month we see people killed or maimed on TV by drug users who got behind the wheel. This phenomenon is so out of control that police officers, secret service representatives, prosecutors, judges are also drug users and traffickers. And this is the stability that the Romanian Combined Party wants," Piperea told a press conference at the headquarters of AUR Dolj.

Perhaps the worst thing is that the ideology children consume is not that of traditional religions, especially Christianity, but gender ideology, for example.

"Our child is taught from the third grade, from the age of nine, that there is a sexual life that is priordial to the spirit and that he can change his gender if he wants, even if the parent opposes. In Romania you cannot get married if you are under 16 years old, you cannot drink alcohol if you are under 18 years old, but at 12 years old, in Romania, as well as in Europe and the USA, you can change your sex if you want, even against the will of your parents. And this is among others in the gender studies carried out by Ramona Chiriac (head of the European Commission Representation in Romania, ed. n.). Furthermore, our child is not taught what rights and freedoms are, what is the meaning in life, what is family, what is history, what is reason. Our child is taught that he can pretend to be a cat and he has the right to ask the school for a litter box," lawyer Piperea added.

He stated that all AUR candidates in the European Parliament elections are well-known in their professions.

"All of us on the AUR list are notorious in our professions. Those on the list of the Romanian Combined Party are lost in space," Piperea said.