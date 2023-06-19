Request of Ministry of Environment for culling of hundreds of bears to be considered after documentation is completed (Romanian Academy).

The Romanian Academy will analyse a request for an opinion formulated by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests (MMAP) with regard to the order on intervention quotas for brown bears, after the documentation is completed, according to a press release of the academic forum sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The Minister of the Environment, Water and Forests announced publicly on June 14 that he had signed an order providing for the prevention and intervention quotas for brown bears, namely the approval of the culling of 500 bears, without having first sought the approval of the Commission for the Nature Monuments Protection (CMN) of the Romanian Academy, told Agerpres.

The Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forests sent a letter, via e-mail, on June 14, at 18:08 pm, requesting the CMN's opinion on the draft order on the approval of the level of prevention and intervention aimed at countering damages and accidents related to the brown bear species, as well as the approval report, the draft order approved and signed, accompanied by four annexes, but without the study carried out by the Marin Dracea National Institute for Research and Development in Forestry, on the basis of which was decided the culling of 426 brown bear specimens for prevention and 55 specimens for intervention, reads the press release.

According to the source, the study should also include information on wolves and wild cats. The Romanian Academy says it will analyse the request after the documentation with the omitted study is completed.

The Romanian Academy, through the Commission for the Nature Monuments Protection, believes that more measures are still needed, both by local authorities and by the managers of hunting grounds, to keep wild animals in their areas.

"We express our willingness to participate, together with all stakeholders, in the adoption of a short and medium-term strategy to maintain optimal populations of large carnivores, essential participants in maintaining the ecological balance of our country's forest biocenoses, of particular national and European value," the representatives of the Romanian Academy also conveyed.