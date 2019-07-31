Resolute Castle 19 multinational exercise ends at Cincu

Resolute Castle 19 multinational exercise ended on Wednesday, at the Cincu military base, in Brasov County, with a ceremony at the headquarters of the Getica National Joint Training Centre.

Taking part in the Resolute Castle 19 training exercises, which began at the end of April, were military engineers from the Romanian Army, the South Carolina National Guard, the US, and the 101st Engineer Battalion of the Dutch Army.

For the fifth year in a row, the Lower Danube 10th Engineering Brigade, supported by engineers of the 2nd and 4th infantry divisions, performed development works on the infrastructure and the training facilities of the Getica Centre.

"The works developed as part of the Resolute Castle exercise represents a project within the European Reassurance Initiative (ERI) conducted by the American partner in co-operation with military engineers of the Romanian Army. The exchange of experience, by the use specific work procedures, the joint operation of engineering hardware and the execution after a single blueprint of the works, is the perfect example to define what we call the standardisation of training within the NATO forces," Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) says in a press statement.