Respect for international law - a long-standing constant we want to build our policy on

"On the occasion of the meeting I voiced Romania's firm commitment to supporting global order based on regulations and principles and emphasized that respect for international law has been and stays a constant we want to build our policy upon," said the head of the state after the meeting at the Cotroceni Palace Palace with Miroslav Lajcak.

Iohannis said the talks envisaged Romania's upcoming Presidency of the Council of the EU, regional developments and security in the Black Sea region.