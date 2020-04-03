Retail trade volume, up 12.5pc in Romania, Jan.-Feb. 2020

Romania's retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased in the first two months of 2020, y-o-y, by 12.5% in volume, in unadjusted terms, and by 10.1%, when adjusted for working days and seasonality, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

According to the INS, the February 2020 volume of retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 0.4% overall in unadjusted terms, on a monthly basis.Adjusted for working days and seasonality, the February 2020 volume of retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose by 0.8% overall on a monthly basis.According to the INS data, the February 2020 volume of retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, was 13.8% higher than the February 2019 volume.Adjusted for working days and seasonality, the February 2020 volume of retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, was 10.5% higher than the similar 2019 February volume.Romania's volume of retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, January 1 - February 29, 2020 was up 12.5% on the January 1 - February 28, 2019 volume in unadjusted terms.Adjusted for working days and seasonality, Romania's volume of retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, January 1 - February 29, 2020 was up 10.1% on the January 1 - February 28, 2019 volume.INS notes that the information in its press release of February 2020 does not reflect the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.