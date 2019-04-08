'Revolution' case file - sent to court

General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar announced on Monday that the Military Prosecutor's Office Section attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice sent the "Revolution" file case to court.

Read also: Net nominal average salary drops to 2,933 lei in February (official data)

"Today, the Military Prosecutor's Office Section attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice forwarded the indictment to the court in the generic case known as the "Revolution" case file," said Augustin Lazar.

He specified that the case contained over 3,000 volumes, and the evidence obtained after 13 June 2016 was mainly administered for drawing up of the indictment.

"The indictment of the Military Prosecutor's Office Section has 12 volumes, totaling 3,280 pages. The case file covers 3,330 volumes, of which 2,030 volumes were handled after June 13, 2016. I would like to point out that for the purpose of drawing up the indictment, the evidence where mainly obtained after June 13, 2016, when the judge of the preliminary chamber at the High Court of Cassation and Justice confirmed the reopening of the criminal investigation in the present case," Lazar said in a press statement.

On this occasion, the prosecutor general apologized for the excessive length of the criminal investigation in this case.

AGERPRES .