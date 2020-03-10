Road and rail transport towards and from Italy suspended from March 10

The interim Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, announced, on Monday, that from March 10, road and rail transport towards and from Italy will be suspended.

"We approve the suspension of road transport of persons through regulated, special and occasional services in international traffic for all voyages conducted by transport operators towards Italy and from Italy, starting with March 10, 12:00 hrs until March 31, 12:00 hrs, Romania's time," said Vela, at the end of the meeting of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations.He also said that transport operators running trips that transit Italy have the obligation to communicate to Romanian citizens boarding from Italy to Romania that they will enter quarantine or auto-isolation on Romanian soil and will assume responsibility through the signing of an affidavit upon boarding the bus."We approve the suspension or ban, by case, of introducing of new direct trains towards Italy and from Italy to Romania by rail transport operators, starting with March 12, 2020, 12:00 hrs, and until March 31, 12:00 hrs. The rail operators have the obligation to distribute printed materials that would inform citizens of the fact that Romanian citizens coming from Italy to Romania will enter quarantine or self-isolation on Romanian soil and will assume responsibility by signing an affidavit upon boarding," said Vela.He also mentioned that rail operators have the obligation to tell foreign citizens that they will not be allowed to cross the Romanian border if their trip included stops in Italy.