Road traffic could be restricted in front of gov't building due to public meetings

Road traffic could be restricted on Thursday in Bucharest's Piata Victoriei, in front of the gov't building, due to two public meetings that will be organized there between 10:00 - 18:30 and, respectively, 19:00 - 23:00, depending on the number of participants, the Road Brigade informs.

The crossing of the participants will be done towards the central alveolus next to the traffic lights on Soseaua Kiseleff, under the guidance of the traffic police.

"It is recommended that motor vehicle drivers who move in the respective area drive with caution, not to stop or park except in the specially arranged places and to respect the signals and indications of the traffic police," the Road Brigade adds.