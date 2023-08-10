 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Road traffic could be restricted in front of gov't building due to public meetings

protest-parlament-declic

Road traffic could be restricted on Thursday in Bucharest's Piata Victoriei, in front of the gov't building, due to two public meetings that will be organized there between 10:00 - 18:30 and, respectively, 19:00 - 23:00, depending on the number of participants, the Road Brigade informs.

The crossing of the participants will be done towards the central alveolus next to the traffic lights on Soseaua Kiseleff, under the guidance of the traffic police.

"It is recommended that motor vehicle drivers who move in the respective area drive with caution, not to stop or park except in the specially arranged places and to respect the signals and indications of the traffic police," the Road Brigade adds.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.