Romania adds four more medals to its Cadet European Judo Cup tally

On Sunday, the second day of the Bucharest Cadet European Judo Cup 2022 hosted by the Ioan Kunst-Ghermanescu Multipurpose Hall, Romania won 4 more medals, bringing its total medal tally to 7: 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Alexia Usurelu scored the only victory of Romania in the women's 70kg class after beating Turkey's Ecem Baysug in the final.Bogdan Petre won the silver in the men's +90 kg class after losing the final to Turkey's Recep Ergin. In the same class, Darius Georgescu won the bronze medal after prevailing over Azerbaijan's Ramazan Ahmadov.Veronica Oltean won the bronze in the women's 40 kg class.Hanna Balogh, women's 70 kg, and David Talpo, men's 90 kg, lost their respective bronze matches and ranked 5th.Turkey ranked first in the medal standings, with 4 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze medals. Romania ranked 6th - 1-3-3.Competing in Bucharest were 348 judokas from 25 countries, 220 in the men's events and 128 in the women's events.