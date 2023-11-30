Romania and Serbia, cooperation at European level to increase emergency response capacity (MAI)

A cross-border cooperation project between Romania and Serbia on emergency management has been signed by the authorities of the two countries and will be implemented for the benefit of local communities in the Romanian-Serbian border area, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) informed on Thursday.

Thus, on Wednesday, November 29, a financing contract was signed for the project "A more secure cross border area by enhancing the emergency response capability", financed through the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA), submitted by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (project leader), in partnership with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Serbia and the Banat Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of Timis County, informs a MAI press release.

The aim of this cooperation is to increase the safety and protection of the population by improving and strengthening the intervention capacity of professional emergency services and local communities in the cross-border area of the two countries.

The overall objective of the project is on the one hand to prevent and manage natural and man-made risks and on the other hand to develop civil protection and disaster management systems and infrastructures.

The project, which will run for a period of 36 months, involves the construction and operation of a training centre at the Banat Emergency Situations Inspectorate of Timis County, where 340 firefighters will practice, in simulated field conditions, procedures and techniques specific to firefighting interventions, as well as those applicable to the rescue of people from hostile environments.

Also, through this cooperation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Serbia will purchase specialized equipment for intervention in emergencies in the cross-border region, such as search and rescue vehicles and fire fighting vehicles.

The total value of the project amounts to 9.5 million euro, of which 8 million euro is non-reimbursable funding provided through the Interreg IPA Romania-Serbia Programme 2021-2027.