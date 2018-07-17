Romania - at its second participation in the Invictus Games

Romania will take part in the Invictus Games, due during the period of October 20 and October 27, in Sydney, Australia, with a team formed of 15 military personnel, who were wounded in various military actions.

"The event contains several sport disciplines, adapted for people with disabilities, namely archery, track, indoor rowing with the ergometer, powerlifting, cycling, sitting volleyball, swimming, basketball and rugby in a wheelchair, golf and hockey," the Ministry for National Defence informs, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.Romania's team is at its second participation, after having remarkable results in the previous event of the Games, that took place in Toronto, Canada."The Invictus Team Romania project constitutes in a unique opportunity of proving to society what the warrior spirit truly means, team cohesion and human solidarity - values which define veterans of operation theaters. The action proposes to support the physical and psychological recovery through sport and increase the awareness among the Romanian audience concerning the problems of wounded militaries and their families," according to the quoted press release.As a project of national representation, Invictus Team Romania project aims to draw the implication and support of the citizens, of the government and non-government organizations and other institutions that wish to contribute, based on volunteering, to the success of this initiative.