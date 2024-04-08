Romania beat Greece 31-24 in their last EURO 2024 women's handball championships qualifier

Romania's women's national handball team defeated the Greek team 31-24 (14-14)on Sunday in Buzau, in its last match in Group 1 of the EHF EURO 2024 women's handball championships qualifiers.

The first half was unexpectedly balanced, with Greece even leading by two goals (9-7, 10-8), but at half-time the score got to a 14-14 tie.

Romania dominated the second half and won by seven goals.

Scoring for the Romanian team, coached by Florentin Pera, were Stefania Stoica 7 goals, Elena Bianca Voica 4, Lorena Gabriela Ostase 4, Andra Liviana Moroianu 4, Alicia Maria Gogirla 4, Roberta Maria Stamin 2, Eva Kerekes 2, Corina Elena Romina Lupei 2, Daria Bucur 1, and Andreea Cristina Popa 1.

The away team's goals were scored by Olympia Andritsou 6, Erika Zeneli 3, Agni Zygoura 3, Eleni Ioanna Kerlidi 3, Maria Chatziparasidou 2, Evgenia Samolada 2, Panagiota Argiropoulou 2, Magdalini Koukmisi 1, Agni Papadopoulou 1, Paraskevi-Anna Karamanou 1.

The match was refereed by Spaniards Raul Oyarzun Aylagas and Aritz Zaragueta Ruiz, and EHF delegate was Ana Melkonian (Armenia).

In the other Group 1 match, Croatia defeated Bosnia and Hertzegovina 33-19.

Romania ranked first, with maximum points, 12, followed by Croatia, 8 points, Greece, 4 points, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 0 points.

The top two finishers in each group qualify for the final tournament, as well as the four best third-placed teams. The European Championships will take place in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland from 28 November to 15 December.