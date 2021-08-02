Romania condemning drone attack on Mercer Street ship

Romania is firmly condemning what it calls "absolutely unacceptable," namely a drone attack on the Mercer Street ship that resulted in the death of the ship's captain, a Romanian citizen, "who fell in the line of duty in a dignified manner," according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE).

In a press statement released on Monday, MAE says that "considering what has been presented by Romania's international partners regarding the fact that the attack was deliberate and coordinated by Iran, Romania is calling on the Iranian authorities to explain what happened without delay, reserving the right to act accordingly, together with its international partners, for an appropriate response."

The ambassador of Iran in Bucharest was urgently summoned to MAE for that purpose, Agerpres informs.

At the same time, MAE reiterates that "the attack on a civilian target, which has resulted in loss of life and significant property damage, has no justification and must be strongly condemned at the international level."

According to the statement, in order to identify the most appropriate response measures, MAE continues to coordinate with Romania's allies and partners.

"MAE is with the families and relatives of the 'Mercer Street' ship victims, while and providing all the support for the ongoing repatriation of the deceased Romanian nationals."

According to the AFP news agency, the United States is sure that Iran has committed the criminal attack on the oil tanker operated by an Israeli billionaire in the Oman Sea, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Sunday, joining Israel and the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, "Mercer Street" was the target of a drone attack in the Oman Sea. The attack resulted in two deaths, a British man working for the Ambrey security company, and a member of the Romanian crew, according to shipowner Zodiac Maritime, an international company based in London owned by Eyal Ofer.