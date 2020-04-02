Romania COVID-19 death toll reaches 92

The number of Romanians who died of COVID-19 has reached 92, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday evening.

The latest fatalities are a 70-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman, both from Bucharest.The man was admitted to the University Emergency Hospital Bucharest on March 29, 2020 at the nephrology unit for dialysis, as he had been chronically dialysed. The onset of the respiratory symptoms happened on March 29, when a sample was collected that was declared positive on March 30. The patient was transferred on March 30 to the Victor Babes Hospital, but died in the ambulance on his way there.The 78-year-old woman was admitted on March 18, 2020 to the orthopedics unit of the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital with a trochanteric fracture. Her COVID-19 infection was confirmed on March 29, and she was transferred to the Colentina Hospital the same day. She died on March 31. Her personal pathological history included cardiovascular disease, diabetes, neuro muscular disease, chronic lung disease, according to GCS.