Romania faces Iceland in EURO 2020 semi-finals play-offs

Romania's national football team will face Iceland on Thursday night at the Laugardalsvollur Stadium in Reykjavik at 21:45 (Romania time) in the semi-finals of the play-off for EURO 2020, according to Agerpres.

If it wins against Iceland, Romania will contest the play-off final on November 12th, with the winner between Bulgaria and Hungary.

Romania's Mirel Radoi, who is only in his third match in this position, said on Wednesday that Iceland is the favourite, given that it will play on home soil, and its coach, Sweden's Erik Hamren, is much more experienced.

Romania has played twice so far with Iceland in the 1998 World Cup qualifiers, with both matches ending with tricolour wins 4-0.

According to the FRF, Romania's national team played nine games on 8 October and never lost, recording five wins and four draws.