 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania gets 33.9M euros from the EC to cover for damages caused by 2022 fires, drought

Facebook
euro bani de la UE

The European Commission has approved the granting of 33.9 million euros from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to support Romania following the significant damages caused by the fires and drought in 2022, reads a press release of the Community Executive.

"We promised and now we deliver, we will grant a financial support of 33.9 million euros that will help Romania rebuild and restore what was destroyed by the fires and drought in 2022. The European Union Solidarity Fund it is a tangible way to show our solidarity and support and is of crucial importance in the context of climate change," said Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira.

Between March and August 2022, Romania was affected by a severe drought caused by the low level of precipitations. These developments have had far-reaching consequences, such as lower harvests, forest fires and shortages of running and potable water in many regions.

The aid from the EUSF will cover part of the costs of emergency and recovery operations, such as rescue services and interventions to support the immediate needs of the population, as well as the repair of affected infrastructure and the general clean-up of affected areas.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.