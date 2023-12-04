Romania gets 33.9M euros from the EC to cover for damages caused by 2022 fires, drought

The European Commission has approved the granting of 33.9 million euros from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to support Romania following the significant damages caused by the fires and drought in 2022, reads a press release of the Community Executive.

"We promised and now we deliver, we will grant a financial support of 33.9 million euros that will help Romania rebuild and restore what was destroyed by the fires and drought in 2022. The European Union Solidarity Fund it is a tangible way to show our solidarity and support and is of crucial importance in the context of climate change," said Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira.

Between March and August 2022, Romania was affected by a severe drought caused by the low level of precipitations. These developments have had far-reaching consequences, such as lower harvests, forest fires and shortages of running and potable water in many regions.

The aid from the EUSF will cover part of the costs of emergency and recovery operations, such as rescue services and interventions to support the immediate needs of the population, as well as the repair of affected infrastructure and the general clean-up of affected areas.

AGERPRES