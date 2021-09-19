 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania gets gold in mixed doubles in the Table Tennis Balkan Championships in Albena, Bulgaria

editiadedimineata.ro
tenis de masa

Romania conquered the gold medal in the mixed doubles event at the Table Tennis Balkan Championships in Albena, Bulgaria, on Saturday, through pairing Cristian Chirita/Andreea Dragoman, who defeated Turks Zihni Batuhan Sahin/Merve Ozturk, 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-4).

Romania also won bronze, through Alina Zaharia, who paired with Serbian Stefan Kostadinovic, the two being defeated in the semifinals by Turk players Sahin/Ozturk 3-2 (9-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-6, 12-10).

The other bronze medal went to Bulgarians Radoslav Kotev/Kalina Hristova, defeated by Romanians Chirita/Dragoman, in the other semifinal, 3-2 (5-11, 11-6, 11-2, 9-11, 11-8).

Romania also won another gold medal in Albena, through the women's team, and a silver one, through the men's team.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.