Romania gets gold in mixed doubles in the Table Tennis Balkan Championships in Albena, Bulgaria

Romania conquered the gold medal in the mixed doubles event at the Table Tennis Balkan Championships in Albena, Bulgaria, on Saturday, through pairing Cristian Chirita/Andreea Dragoman, who defeated Turks Zihni Batuhan Sahin/Merve Ozturk, 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-4).

Romania also won bronze, through Alina Zaharia, who paired with Serbian Stefan Kostadinovic, the two being defeated in the semifinals by Turk players Sahin/Ozturk 3-2 (9-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-6, 12-10).

The other bronze medal went to Bulgarians Radoslav Kotev/Kalina Hristova, defeated by Romanians Chirita/Dragoman, in the other semifinal, 3-2 (5-11, 11-6, 11-2, 9-11, 11-8).Romania also won another gold medal in Albena, through the women's team, and a silver one, through the men's team.