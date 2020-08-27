Romania: Gov't introduces measures for electoral campaign in decision on extension of alert state

The Orban Cabinet is to approve, in Thursday's meeting, the amendment to Annexes 2 and 3 of the Government Decision 668/2020 regarding the extension of the alert state on the Romanian territory starting with August 16, in order to complete the act normative with sanitary protection measures during the electoral campaign, as well as for the reopening of restaurants.

According to the substantiation note of the bill, for the safe conduct of events / meetings during the election campaign, it is established the obligation for their organizers to ensure, under the conditions decided by joint order of the Minister of Health and the Minister of Internal Affairs, issued under Article 71 paragraph (2) of Law 55/2020, with subsequent amendments, with the approval of the Permanent Electoral Authority, the compliance with the following measures:

- performing the observational triage and the obligatory disinfection of the hands, for all the persons who enter / arrive in the space where the events / meetings take place;

- maintaining a physical distance of one meter between the participants in events / meetings, including those held on the street or from door to door;

- displaying the rules of access and individual protection in visible places in the spaces where the events / meetings take place;

- in case of events / meetings held indoors, limiting the number of participants to a maximum of 20 and their duration to a maximum of 2 hours;

- in the case of events / meetings held outdoors, limiting the number of participants to a maximum of 50, delimiting the perimeter by visible signs and ensuring an area of at least 4 sqm / person;

- in the case of actions carried out on the street, limiting the number of persons traveling in a group or forming a group to a maximum of 6;

- in the case of door-to-door actions, limiting the number of people who make up the teams to a maximum of 2;

- application of collective and individual hygiene rules to prevent contamination and limit the spread of SARS-COV-2 virus.

Government's Decision 668/2020 is to be supplemented with measures aimed at reopening activities in restaurants under health protection conditions.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday in Brasov that a meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations will be held before the Government meeting where the rules for resuming activities in restaurants in closed spaces will be proposed.

"During the day, firstly in the National Committee for Emergency Situations and later in the Government, we will modify the decision on the state of alert, which will allow the resumption of this activity under certain conditions that will be regulated by joint order of the Minister of Health, the Minister of Economy and the President of ANSVSA [National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority]," Orban explained.

The Executive could also discuss on Thursday the conditions for reopening theaters and cinemas.

