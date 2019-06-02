Romania grabs six medals in Lucern's European Rowing Championships 2019

Romania grabs six medals, one gold, four silver and one bronze on Sunday at the European Rowing Championships in Lucern (Switzerland).

The fold medal was won by the W8+ (Cristina-Georgiana Popescu, Amalia Beres, Madalina-Gabriela Casu, Roxana Parascanu, Beatrice-Madalina Parfenie, Iuliana Popa, Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Roxana-Iuliana Anghel, Daniela Druncea), who thus defended their world title.

A silver medal was grabbed by the M2- world vice-champions Ciprian Tudosa and Marius Cozmiuc, after a bronze medal won last year.

Another silver medal went to Adriana Ailincai and Maria Tivodariu, former world champions in cadets (2017), at W2-.

In the final of the W4-, Ioana Vrinceanu, Viviana Bejinariu, Madalina Beres and Denisa Tîlvescu ranked 2nd, winning the silver medals.

Another silver medal was won by the women's W2- crew made up of Ancuta Nicoleta Bondar and Simona Radis.

At M2-, the last year's vice champions Marian Florin Enache and Ionut Prundeanu ranked 3rd, winning the bronze medals.

At the past edition, in Glasgow, Romania ranked first in the medals' ranking with 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

