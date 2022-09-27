Romania, guest of honor at Belgrade International Book Fair

Romania is the guest of honor at the 65th edition of the Belgrade International Book Fair, which takes place between October 23 and 30, the Ministry of Culture informs.

Under the motto "Books for Friends" (BFF), more than 30 Romanian authors will be present at Romania's stand, a generous and modern space of 210 sqm. Romanian editorial novelties will be exhibited (fiction, non-fiction, books for children and youth, art) and there will be more than 30 events attended by writers, editors, translators, cultural journalists and university professors from both countries, the quoted source shows, told Agerpres.

The most loved Romanian poet in Serbia, Nichita Stanescu, will be the central figure of the graphic concept of Romania's presence in Belgrade and will be evoked in an event entitled "Belgrade in 5 friends. My friend, Nichita", organized in collaboration with the Writers' Association from Serbia, Filip Visnjic publishing house and the National Museum of Romanian Literature.

The headquarters of the Serbian Writers' Association will host, on October 28 and 29, Electric Night I and II - a literary marathon with the participation of 16 Romanian writers. Background music will be provided by Electric Brother and NotSoCommonDJ.

"Professional dialogues. News in Romanian and Serbian literature" are the titles of two events dedicated to book professionals, organized in collaboration with the Romanian Cultural Institute. They aim to intensify literary translations and editorial collaborations from the two cultural spaces.

Representatives of the publishing houses Grupul Editorial Art, Cartier, Curtea Veche, Frontiera, Humanitas, Nemira, Polirom, Trei will have the opportunity to promote their own authors and get to know the literature of the neighboring country, in dialogues with their Serbian counterparts from Albatros plus, Archipelago, Blum, Darma Books, Geopoetika, Heliks, Kreativni Centar, Partizanska Knjiga, Pcelica publishing houses.

The translators of Romanian literature will meet in turn on the occasion of a round table entitled "Why do we love and translate Romanian literature?"

At Romania's stand, under the title "Views from Timisoara", there will be an interactive presentation of the Timisoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture program, made by Vlad Tausance, a member of the curatorial team.