Romania has adopted all necessary measures for the borders' optimal management

By the way it managed the crisis at the border with Ukraine, Romania has proved that it has the capacity to be a member of the Schengen Area, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, said Friday, on the occasion of the visit he and his French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, paid to the northeastern Siret Border Crossing Point, but also to the mobile camp of Ukrainian refugees set up in the Siret city of Suceava County.

The two ministers discussed the need to involve Romania and France in the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, but also about the security situation in the region.

"We are witnessing a humanitarian tragedy. More than two million people have fled the war and are asking for Europe's help. Every blow given to Ukraine by the Russian invading army is a blow to the democratic and free world. In a context where unity, solidarity and cooperation are needed more than ever, we received today the visit of Mr. Gerald Darmanin, Minister of Interior of the French Government, on which occasion we discussed issues of common interest, in the context of the humanitarian and security crisis in Ukraine," Bode said.

The Romanian official stressed "the professional way in which the Romanian authorities manage the large number of people arriving from Ukraine", thanking the staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs involved in the management of refugees, but also the civil society, which is "a model for many other states".

"Our effort at the moment is very big, but we manage it properly from all points of view. Romania has adopted all the necessary measures for the optimal management of the borders, so that we have the technical, logistics and human resources capacity to organize an adequate response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," added Minister Bode.

Lucian Bode also pointed out that Romania has proved, by the way it has managed the crisis at the border with Ukraine, that it can respond effectively in such situations and that it has the capacity to be a member of the Schengen Area.

"The situation in Ukraine and the discussions on Romania's efforts to respond to people fleeing the war have overlapped with the discussions on the Schengen Area. As the (French) Minister could also see, the way in which the Romanian authorities have reacted in this humanitarian crisis represents a new concrete example of our ability to provide an immediate and effective response when the situation requires it. Although the visit was mainly aimed at the situation in Ukraine, in the discussions I had with the Minister, I pointed out that joining the Schengen Area is a major objective for Romania. We continue to count on France's support for its accomplishment, especially by virtue of the strategic partnership relations between our countries," the Interior Minister said, Agerpres informs.