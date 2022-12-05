Romania has become independent from Russian oil, embargo won't affect us (energy minister)

The embargo on Russian oil will not affect Romania, considering that the oil companies in our country have found alternative resources and no longer bring oil from the Russian Federation, the minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, said in a press conference on Monday, told Agerpres.

"We didn't sit idle waiting for December 5 (the date the embargo came into force, ed. n.), but we held several discussions with the oil companies and all the refineries in Romania have been processing only non-Russian oil since last week, so Romania is independent from Russian oil. We will have no problems with the supply of oil and oil products, once the embargo comes into force," said the government official.

According to him, the government's decision to subsidize the fuel price by 50 bani per liter proved to be good.

"Gas stocks are more than 2.8 billion cubic meters, we monitor them daily, there is no problem. We have no problems this winter with the supply of gas, oil or electricity. We will get through this winter," continued Popescu.

He also said that Romania still supports capping the price of all gas imported into the EU.